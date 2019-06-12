Sindh cabinet members term federal budget ‘another failure’ of PTI govt

Sindh cabinet members Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Makhdoom Mehboob ur Rehman and Barrister Murtaza Wahab have termed the federal government’s budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 another failure of the PTI rulers, saying that it aims to crush the common people of the country who were already facing hardships due to policies of the “incompetent government of the selected prime minister”.

Addressing a press conference at the Sindh Assembly media corner on Wednesday, they rejected the PTI’s “IMF budget”, saying that it would add miseries to the already inflation- stricken people of Pakistan.

Adviser to Chief Minister on Information and Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that it was an anti-people budget and the prices of all essential commodities would go up and strike hard at all segments of society, particularly the working class.

He added that no relief or subsidy was provided in the budget to the nation. He said that it was an IMF-dictated budget, and now the income tax had been imposed on people drawing a monthly salary of Rs50,000.

Wahab said that the Pakistan Peoples Party had decided to stand with people, adding that they would take to the streets to defend the interests of the common man. He remarked that failed policies of the PTI rulers had compelled the people to come onto the streets.

Barrister Wahab criticised the prime minister’s Tuesday night’s address to the nation and said that it was like his container speech. He said that when the “worthy architect of Naya Pakistan” did not know how to address the nation as prime minister, how he could then run the affairs of a country as diverse as Pakistan.

He made it clear that the PPP required no NRO, saying “our selected prime minister” repeatedly remarked in his midnight speech that h would not give any NRO to anyone, and on other hand he himself had discovered an “NRO for Haleema Baji”.

He said that the prime minister had announced the formation of a “dangerous commission” under him. He said: “Mr. Prime Minister! You were trembling while addressing the nation, how can you head the investigation commission?”

He advised the prime minister to start a probe from 1999 and investigate the 10 months’ tenure of the PTI government, which, he said, had destroyed the economy of the country. “If you want to investigate, then start with your aides who are sitting on your both sides,” he added.

He warned the PTI government that the people would take to the streets for safeguarding their rights. To a question, he said that the Pakistan Peoples Party had faced dictators and jails, and they were not afraid of these tactics of the puppet government of the PTI.

He said that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari would prove his innocence through due process of law. His arrest was merely to pressurise him over key issues like the NFC award and the 18th amendment, the adviser said.