Thu Jun 13, 2019
June 13, 2019

Condolence

Karachi

 
June 13, 2019

KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday expressed his condolences on the demise of former KU VC Prof Dr Syed Masum Ali Tirmizi. Dr Tirmizi served as the university’s VC from September 1, 1979 to August 31, 1983. His funeral prayer will be offered at Masjid-e-Ibrahim after the Zohr prayer on Thursday (today).

