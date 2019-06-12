ATC records testimony of former magistrate in Naimat Randhawa murder case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday recorded the testimony of a former judicial magistrate who had presided over an identification parade against a suspect allegedly involved in the murder of Advocate Naimat Ali Randhawa.

Randhawa, a special public prosecutor in the murder case of Geo News reporter Wali Khan Babar and a member of the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz’s legal wing in Sindh, was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in North Nazimabad on September 26, 2013. His son, Tauqeer Randhawa, was wounded in the attack.

Two men, Kazim Abbas Rizvi and Noman Ahmed, who are said to be activists of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), have been charged with the lawyer’s murder. Three more belonging to the same party have been named as absconders in the case.

The witness, who at the time of the identification parade on October 5, 2013 was serving as a judicial magistrate for District Central at the City Courts, deposed that an eyewitness picked up Rizvi as one of the assailants who carried out the attack.

After recording the former magistrate’s statement, the ATC-XVI judge allowed the defence lawyer to cross-examine the witness on the next date of hearing fixed for June 15. The case is in the evidence stage and the court has already heard a number of witnesses.

Rizvi, said to be an employee of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, was arrested in Gizri in a joint operation by the Rangers and police. According to the investigators, Randhawa was targeted because he was pursuing the journalist’s murder case against suspects belonging to the MQM.

The FIR of the incident was registered under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempting to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code 1860 read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1999 at the North Nazimabad police station. In April 2014, the case was transferred to a court in Sukkur owing to security issues but was later transferred back to Karachi where it is being heard inside the Central Jail Karachi.