close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2019

Seminar on tax amnesty scheme held

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2019

KARACHI: A seminar to explain the Asset Declaration Ordinance was held at Corporate Regional Tax Office (CRTO) Karachi on Wednesday, a statement said.

The purpose of the session was to create awareness about the opportunity for persons having undeclared foreign or domestic assets to declare before the tax authorities, it added.

The interactive session was held on the directives of Faiz Elahi Memon, who has been nominated as Coordinator South for Asset Declaration Ordinance, and Chief Commissioner CRTO Karachi.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business