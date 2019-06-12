Seminar on tax amnesty scheme held

KARACHI: A seminar to explain the Asset Declaration Ordinance was held at Corporate Regional Tax Office (CRTO) Karachi on Wednesday, a statement said.

The purpose of the session was to create awareness about the opportunity for persons having undeclared foreign or domestic assets to declare before the tax authorities, it added.

The interactive session was held on the directives of Faiz Elahi Memon, who has been nominated as Coordinator South for Asset Declaration Ordinance, and Chief Commissioner CRTO Karachi.