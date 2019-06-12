US CG rings opening bell at PSX

KARACHI: JoAnne Wagner, the US consul general, on Wednesday opened the trading day at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in a gong ceremony, a statement said on Wednesday.

Sulaiman Mehdi, chairman PSX, welcomed the US consul general and her team from the US Consulate General Karachi. Following the ceremony, Mehdi apprised Wagner about the steps taken by the PSX for the development of Pakistan’s capital market.

He also highlighted the fact that foreign institutional portfolio investors hold substantial holdings of free float shares of companies listed on the PSX.

The US delegation lauded the efforts of Pakistan’s Stock Exchange in providing a conducive and safe environment for investments not only for Pakistanis and non-resident Pakistanis, but also for foreign investors.