close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2019

US CG rings opening bell at PSX

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2019

KARACHI: JoAnne Wagner, the US consul general, on Wednesday opened the trading day at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in a gong ceremony, a statement said on Wednesday.

Sulaiman Mehdi, chairman PSX, welcomed the US consul general and her team from the US Consulate General Karachi. Following the ceremony, Mehdi apprised Wagner about the steps taken by the PSX for the development of Pakistan’s capital market.

He also highlighted the fact that foreign institutional portfolio investors hold substantial holdings of free float shares of companies listed on the PSX.

The US delegation lauded the efforts of Pakistan’s Stock Exchange in providing a conducive and safe environment for investments not only for Pakistanis and non-resident Pakistanis, but also for foreign investors.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business