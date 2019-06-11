close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
Sabah
June 12, 2019

Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youths

Top Story

SRINAGAR: Indian troops in Held Kashmir in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district on Tuesday. The youth were martyred by Indian army,1 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group, during violent cordon and search operation at Awneera area of the district. Meanwhile, the occupation authorities suspended all Internet services in the district.

