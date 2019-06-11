SCBA Karachi reps say protests to continue till withdrawal of references

KARACHI: The Supreme Court Bar Association said the legal fraternity has unanimously decided to continue protests on the presidential references

before Supreme Judicial Council against two judges until their withdrawal.

Addressing a press conference at Supreme Court Karachi registry on Tuesday, SCBA vice president Salahuddin Gandapur, former SCBA president Yaseen Azad and others said the legal fraternity will resist filing of references against Supreme Court and high court judges as lawyers believe that references were filed with malafide intention against the judges. They ruled out any differences among the lawyers ranks over the protest movement and said those lawyers trying to sabotage the lawyer's unity and the protest are not elected representatives of the lawyers and are toeing the agenda of the ruling parties.They said only the Pakistan Bar Council and provincial bar councils have the right to announce strike call against the unlawful and unconstitutional actions.

They said reference against SC judge Justice Qazi Faiz Esa is being targeted due to his bold judgment in the Faizabad Dharna case and Quetta Inquiry Commission report into lawyers' killing. They said the legal fraternity is standing by with independent judiciary and the Supreme Judicial Council. They demanded immediate withdrawal of references against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice KK Agha and implementation of the Quetta Inquiry Commission report into lawyers' killing and the Faizabad Dharna case judgments in letter and spirit.