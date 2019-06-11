Uproar in NA during budget speech

ISLAMABAD: The PTI government presented its federal Budget amid strong protest from members of the opposition parties in the National Assembly which also witnessed scuffle and exchange of slogans on Tuesday. There was smooth start to proceedings of the National Assembly when Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar began his budget speech in the absence of opposition members in the House. However, the National Assembly soon turned into a fish market, a few minutes after the opposition members arrived in the hall.

The opposition members while carrying placards and raising slogans reached in front of Speaker’s dais and chair of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. The placards were inscribed with slogans ‘Go Niazi Go’ and ‘IMF Budget Na Manzoor’.

The members of the federal cabinet including Shaharyar Afridi, Ali Muhammad Khan surrounded seat of the Prime Minister in the front row while many other members of the treasury benches made human chain to stop protesting parliamentarians coming close to chair of the Prime Minister.

The opposition members including Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Agha Rafiullah and others scuffled with the government members but soon they were separated by their colleagues. However, members from both sides who were exchanging slogans continued pushing each other.

The Minister of State Hammad Azhar completed his speech but his voice was inaudible due to uproar in the House.

Earlier, the opposition members protested delay in distribution of copies of budget speech which later were provided to them.

The Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif will initiate debate on budgetary proposals when the House meets against on Friday morning.