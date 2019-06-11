close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
June 12, 2019

8 drown as jeep plunges in Chilas river

National

A
APP
June 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Eight people were drowned as their jeep plunged into river in Chilas on Tuesday.

Police sources said speeding caused the tragic incident in the area of Khambri located near Chilas, reported a private news channel.

Rescue officials reached the spot and started the operation to rescue the people. Bodies of four people were found while the other four were still missing till the last report. The operation was continued for recovering all the bodies.

