Senate opening sitting lasts for just 10 minutes

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar presented the budgetary proposals (Finance Bill) for the financial year 2019-20 in the Senate on Tuesday evening amid massive sloganeering by the opposition senators, as the opening sitting of the new session lasted for about just 10 minutes.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, who presided over the first sitting of the 290th session, said that senators could submit their related proposals by June 14 ie Friday. The Senate standing committee on finance was given 10 days to thrash out budgetary proposals and place them before the House for consideration.

The standing committee reported after having been considered, would be put for adoption and then these in the form of recommendations, would be forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration.

At the very outset following the recitation from the Holy Quran, the opposition pointed out lack of quorum, and the chair ordered count to find out that 28 members were around at that time. A minimum 26 senators are mandatory for ensuring quorum in the House.

The state minister laid the budgetary documents in the form of Finance Bill in the Senate as the opposition parties’ senators resorted to chanting of anti-government slogans. However, they could not replicate the kind of protest witnessed earlier in the National Assembly. The minister also moved a motion, paving the way for senators to float proposals relating to the bill. Jamaat-e-Islami’s Senator Sirajul Haq led the fateha, offered for the departed souls of former senator Allama Abbas Kumaili, mother of Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo and four military personnel, recently martyred in North Waziristan district.