NA, Senate budgets increased

ISLAMABAD: In the fiscal year budget, National Assembly budget was increased to Rs449.4 million while Senate budget was increased to Rs230.31 million as compared to the last budget 2018-19.

As per details, National Assembly budget for the year 2017-18 was Rs4155.48 million which increased to Rs4604.88 million. Employee related expenses go from Rs1369.66 million to Rs1432.81 million. MNA’s salary was last year Rs1823.37 million which goes now to Rs1994.9 million.

Similarly, Senate chairman will get an increase of Rs1000 only as compared to the previous one 1.2 million in their discretionary grant. Members of the Senate salary will also be the same as compared to the last year.