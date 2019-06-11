close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
June 12, 2019

Five killed, 15 hurt in motorway bus accident

National

A
APP
June 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: At least five passengers were killed and fifteen others injured in a road accident on motorway in Hafizabad district on Tuesday morning.

The police said that due to over speeding and driver’s negligence accident occurred.

According to details,

police and rescue teams reached the scene to shift the injured to Pindi Bhatian hospital. A traffic jam in the area was reported after the accident.

