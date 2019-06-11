Five killed, 15 hurt in motorway bus accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: At least five passengers were killed and fifteen others injured in a road accident on motorway in Hafizabad district on Tuesday morning.
The police said that due to over speeding and driver’s negligence accident occurred.
According to details,
police and rescue teams reached the scene to shift the injured to Pindi Bhatian hospital. A traffic jam in the area was reported after the accident.
