Railways gets little share of funds in budget

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has made allocation of Rs16 billions to the Railway sector in the total share of national budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 which is less by Rs14 billion provisions made in the year 2018-19.

The total funds allocated by the federal government to this sector would be spent on initiating new projects and completion of on-going schemes. A major chunk of funds allocated to the Railway sector in the current budget would be spent on completing old schemes estimating Rs11368.415 million. While an amount of Rs4631.585 would be earmarked for launching new uplift schemes during the new fiscal year 2019-20.

During the current year, the government has decided to initiate five different new schemes to make improvement in Railway sector. The major upgradation scheme of the total five to be launched this year include upgradation of Pakistan Railways existing Main Line-1 and establishment of Dry Port near Havelian to be completed in 2018-22 Phase 1 of CPEC. An amount of Rs4500.000 million would be spent on this mega new scheme during the current year under Annual Development Plan.

The government has 22 old railway schemes at hand to complete this year. The major project under the on-going scheme include preliminary design/drawings for upgradation/rehabilitation of Main Line (ML-1) and establishment of dry port near Havelian under CPEC besides hiring of consultants for design/drawings.

Another major plan under the old schemes for completion include acquisition of land for Railway corridor from sea port 5.25km to 9.00km and Railway operational land from 12km to 14km at Gwadar. For this purpose an amount of Rs800.000 million has been earmarked in the current budget. The status of approval of this plan is under consideration of ECNEC for approval.

For upgradation of terminal facilities and dry ports a sufficient amount of Rs571.619 million has been earmarked. Similarly for upgradation of railway stations in different parts of country, the government has granted Rs505.647 million to railway sector.

The government would be spending Rs446.000m on this ongoing scheme started this year. However, for track rehabilitation from Khanpur to Lodhran section a sum of Rs5.000 million has been kept while Rs10.000 million would be spent on strengthening of Planning Directorate, Ministry of Railways, Islamabad.

Similarly the government has allocated huge amount of Rs2.439 billion for procurement/manufacture of 820 high capacity bogie freight wagons and 230 passenger coaches during the current fiscal year. For procurement of 75 NOs(55 Nos. 4000 to4500 H.P and 20 Nos 2000 to 2500 H.P Diesel Electrical Locomotives appropriate funds of Rs1000.000m has been allocated in the budget. While 1.4 billion has been earmarked for reconstruction/rehabilitation of assets damaged during the floods in 2010.