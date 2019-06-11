18 sports bodies to get Rs35m grant

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to help out 18 sports federations by releasing over Rs35 million before the end of current fiscal year, enabling them to clear the backlog as well as to start concentrating on training of players.

A well-placed source in the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has confirmed to ‘The News’ that the amount will be released shortly.

There were fears that the federations possibly would not receive a penny during this fiscal year considering the financial crunch the country faces. It was the keen interest shown by the Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza that the federations would get the annual grant.

“Dr Fehmida’s recent initiatives that saw her inviting representatives of leading sports federations for meetings paved the way for the release of the pending annual grants. Had it not been to the personal interest shown by the minister, the release of amount would not have been possible,” the official said.

The PSB official said that at one point chances of releasing grants were bleak. “The government has already decided to do away with the old system by bringing in a result-oriented sports institution. The sports system in Pakistan is in sort of transition period and secondly the country is facing financial crunch. Fears were that the federations might not get any penny during the current financial year. Minister’s meeting with federations paved the way for the release of grants.”

The 18 federations which would receive grants do not include the name of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). “Problems exist with the PHF. The government has decided not to release even a single penny to PHF till the time Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) finalise the forensic audit report,” the source said.

According to the details available with ‘The News’, Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Federation, netball and volleyball federations would get the highest amount of Rs3 million each. Tennis, athletics, football, kabaddi and boxing federations are to get Rs2.5 million each. Weightlifting federation comes next as it would receive Rs2 million. Rs 1.5 million would be given to karate, bodybuilding, squash, judo and wrestling federations. Rs one million would be received by riffle, baseball and badminton federations.

Taekwondo, one of the most active sports, however was unlucky to have missed the cut. The federation has organised more events and has participated in all the major international events abroad.

“Due to some technical mix-up, taekwondo federation’s name is missing from the list. It has been decided that the federation’s case will be decided separately. I hope that the taekwondo federation would receive their share of grant soon,” the official said.

He said it would be for the first time that these federations are getting all annual grant in one go. “The PSB has never given total amount to any federation in one go. It would be for the first time that the total yearly amount would be handed over to these federations within next couple of weeks.”