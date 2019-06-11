I’d love to play in Pakistan: Finch

TAUNTON, England: Pakistan’s bid to fully revive international cricket on home soil received a boost on Tuesday when Australia captain Aaron Finch announced that he would love to play in the cricket-crazy country.

Finch has never visited Pakistan. His other team-mates, who take on Pakistan in a key World Cup game here at the County Ground today (Wednesday), have not played in the country either.

Since 1998, security concerns have prevented Aussies from travelling to Pakistan, a country which Finch said on Tuesday he would love to visit whenever it is possible.

“I’d love to play there. No doubt,” he told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s game. “It’s such a wonderful country. You hear of stories of guys who played there in the past that said how amazing it is to play there.”

Australia last toured Pakistan for three Tests and three One-day Internationals under captain Mark Taylor back in 1998.

Finch said that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has aptly underlined cricket’s craze in Pakistan.

“And the fans that travel, that support Pakistan are so passionate, we see. When the Pakistan Super League was played there, the fans were selling out grounds in minutes.

“And from all reports, the guys who played there said it was an amazing time to play cricket in Pakistan, just for them to have cricket back in their home country where there’s so much love and passion for the game is incredible.

“I’m sure that all countries and the ICC and everyone involved are doing their due diligence in making sure that security and everything is looked at to make sure that when cricket is ready to go back to Pakistan.”