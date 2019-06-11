Salah in Egypt squad for African Cup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAIRO: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah headlines the 23-man Egypt squad Mexican coach Javier Aguirre unveiled Tuesday for the African Cup of Nations. The tournament runs from June 21- July 19, with Egypt’s first match against Zimbabwe on June 21.
Squad: Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly), Ahmed al-Shennawy (Pyramids) and Mahmoud Abdelrahim Genesh (Zamalek) Defenders: Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa/ENG), Omar Gaber (Pyramids), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hamdy el-Winsh (Zamalek), Baher El-Mohamady (Ismaily), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Ahmed Ayman Mansour(Pyramids), Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek)
Midfielders: Waleed Soliman (Al Ahly), Abdullah al-Saeed (Pyramids), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal/ENG), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Ali Ahmed Ghazal (Feirense/POR), Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet (Kasimpasa/TUR), Amr Warda (Atromitos/GRE), Nabil Emad Donga (Pyramids), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/ENG) Forwards: Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), Ahmed Hassan Kouka (Olympiacos/GRE), Ahmed Ali Kamel (Al Mokawloon).
