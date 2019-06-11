close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 12, 2019

Salah in Egypt squad for African Cup

Sports

AFP
June 12, 2019

CAIRO: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah headlines the 23-man Egypt squad Mexican coach Javier Aguirre unveiled Tuesday for the African Cup of Nations. The tournament runs from June 21- July 19, with Egypt’s first match against Zimbabwe on June 21.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly), Ahmed al-Shennawy (Pyramids) and Mahmoud Abdelrahim Genesh (Zamalek) Defenders: Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa/ENG), Omar Gaber (Pyramids), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hamdy el-Winsh (Zamalek), Baher El-Mohamady (Ismaily), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Ahmed Ayman Mansour(Pyramids), Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek)

Midfielders: Waleed Soliman (Al Ahly), Abdullah al-Saeed (Pyramids), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal/ENG), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Ali Ahmed Ghazal (Feirense/POR), Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet (Kasimpasa/TUR), Amr Warda (Atromitos/GRE), Nabil Emad Donga (Pyramids), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/ENG) Forwards: Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), Ahmed Hassan Kouka (Olympiacos/GRE), Ahmed Ali Kamel (Al Mokawloon).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports