Why no group-stage reserve days, questions BD coach

BRISTOL: Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes said that if men could land on the moon, the World Cup could include reserve days for group matches after the Tigers’ fixture against Sri Lanka in Bristol was washed out completely on Tuesday.

Although the International Cricket Council have scheduled reserve days for both semi-finals and the July 14 final at Lord’s, there are now concerns rain could have a major bearing on which sides qualify for the last four. Former England wicket-keeper Rhodes, asked if he would have included reserve days in the 10-team round-robin phase, replied: “Yeah, I would.

“If you know the English weather, sadly, we’re going to get a lot of rain. I know logistically, it would have been a big headache for the tournament organisers, and I know it would have been difficult.”