SBP decides to launch Mobile App

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has decided to launch historic Mobile App regarding the existing sports facilities of the province.

This unprecedented decision was made during an important meeting of District Sports Officers (DSOs) at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. The meeting was presided over by Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar. Besides all District Sports Officers of the province, the meeting was also attended by Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Directors Rauf Bajwa, Shahid Nizami and IT Incharge Jawadullah.

Addressing the meeting, DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said it’s an IT era and now the time has come for us to bring our sports infrastructure and facilities at par with modern era standard. “Initially, geo-tagging of 315 sports facilities including sports complexes and gymnasiums will be linked to SBP Mobile App. The players will also get up-to-date information regarding sports facilities through SBP Mobile App,” he added.

Sarwar said it’s revolutionary step of Sports Board Punjab and sports culture will definitely flourish in the province after the introduction of SBP Mobile App. “Bringing our sports facilities to international level is the only way to meet the challenges of modern era. The sports facilities will be upgraded every in the province”.

Sarwar further said that every citizen and athlete will have easy access to SBP Mobile App. “The data and other necessary information of all sports facilities will also be available on SBP Mobile App. Sports Board Punjab will utilize all of its resources to extract maximum benefits out of its existing sports facilities across the province”.

Sarwar also examined the status of ongoing 204 sports development schemes in different districts. He directed the concerned officers to complete the sports development schemes as early as possible. Sarwar said Punjab govt is giving top priority to sports promotion. “Sports complexes are being constructed at tehsil level. The youth of the province will get more sports facilities after the completion of these projects”.