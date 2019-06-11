Ex-Test umpire Riazuddin dies

KARACHI: Former Test umpire Riazuddin on Tuesday died here due to cardiac arrest. He was 60. His Namaz-i-Janaza will be held on Wednesday (today) after Zuhr prayers at Riaz-ul-Jannah Masjid Liaquatabad B Area. He will be laid to rest at the graveyard of C-1 Area Liaquatabad, which is adjacent to the said mosque.

His brother told ‘The News’ that he died in sleep. “He was fit and there was no such serious thing. For the last three months he had been feeling acidity and doctors had suggested some medical tests,” his brother said.

He officiated in 12 Test matches from 1990 to 2002.His career’s first Test he officiated in was played here at the National Stadium Karachi from November 20-25, 1990, between Pakistan and the West Indies. His last Test he did umpiring in was between Pakistan and West Indies at Sharjah held from January 31 to February 4, 2002.

Besides Tests Riazuddin also officiated in 12 One-day international matches. On November 13, 1990, he made his ODI debut as umpire in the game between Pakistan and the West Indies at Multan. The last ODI which he officiated in was on October 24, 2000, between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium Karachi.

Besides this he also officiated in 310 first-class matches, 257 List A games and 92 T20 games. He got retired after officiating in his last game (T20) on December 14, 2018, at Multan. Cricketers took to twitter to condole the death of the seasoned umpire who served Pakistan’s cricket for almost three decades.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi tweeted: “Saddened by the deaths of Akhtar Sarfraz and umpire Riazuddin. Both made big contributions for cricket, May Allah grant them jannat, prayers for both and their families.”

“Riazuddin was an institution and a very good umpire and a fine human being. His is a big loss to the cricket fraternity. He will always be remembered for his meritorious services for the game of cricket,” said Khizer, who officiated in 34 Tests and 55 One-day Internationals.

Former manager umpires PCB Khizar Hayat also extended his condolences.“Really sad and shocked to hear the sudden death of former ICC elite panel Test and international umpire Riazuddin in Karachi,” Test cricketer Faisal Iqbal tweeted.