Pakistan fans will not boo Smith: Sarfraz

TAUNTON: Australia boasts of one of the most potent top-orders in this World Cup. Skipper Aaron Finch was the scourge of Pakistani bowlers in their ODI series in UAE.

Steve Smith is in sublime touch since his return to international cricket while David Warner is one game away from announcing his comeback.But Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed is not intimidated. He stressed on Tuesday that his team has a plan to counter Australia’s top-three batters in Wednesday’s World Cup clash here at the County Ground.

“In most World Cup games, teams whose top order has delivered have done well. I know that Australia’s top-order is a dangerous one. They have Finch, Steve Smith and Warner. We have to tackle them and for that we have worked out a plan,” he said.

Pakistan were blanked 5-0 by Australia in the ODI series in the UAE but Sarfraz believes that the outcome of that contest will have no bearing on Wednesday’s game.“That’s in the past. We are not thinking about. At the moment we are just thinking about tomorrow’s game. Our morale is very high. Momentum is very high. So hopefully we’ll do very well against them on Wednesday,” he said.

When asked whether he was willing to perform a similar role in case Smith becomes a target of Pakistani supporters, Sarfraz smiled and said that he wasn’t expecting similar response from Pakistani fans.

“I don’t think Pakistani people are doing like that. Pakistan people love cricket and they love to support cricket and they love the players.”Sarfraz insisted Pakistan fans won’t boo shamed Australia star Steven Smith during their World Cup match in Taunton on Wednesday.

Sarfraz says his compatriots will not resort to such tactics. “I don’t think Pakistani people will do that,” Sarfraz told reporters. A large number of Indian fans chanted “cheater” at Smith, who back in action following a year-long ball for his role in the ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australia during their tour of South Africa in 2018.Sarfraz refused to be drawn on whether Australia will be troubled by the absence of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who has been ruled out with a side strain.