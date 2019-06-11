close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
AFP
June 12, 2019

World Cup may be over for Marozsan

Sports

AFP
June 12, 2019

BERLIN: Germany and Lyon star Dzsenifer Marozsan may miss the rest of the Women’s World Cup after being ruled out of Wednesday’s crucial Group B clash with Spain, coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said on Tuesday.

Marozsan suffered a blow to her right foot during Germany’s opening 1-0 win over China last Saturday, and played on with what was later diagnosed as a broken toe. “Anyone who has broken a toe knows how much it hurts. She really gritted her teeth and put herself in the service of the team,” said coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, who described the 27-year-old as “irreplaceable”.

“We got the diagnosis after the game, and we now won’t be able to count on Dzseni for the rest of the group stage.“We have discussed it with Lyon and with Dzseni, and we will try to get her back on the pitch before the end of the tournament, but we can’t make any predictions.” Playmaker Marozsan is widely considered one of the best players in the world. Last season, she helped Lyon to a third consecutive Women’s Champions League title and was crowned player of the season for the Women’s Division 1, which Lyon won for the 13th year in a row.

