Govt to support 18 sports bodies

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to help out all leading 18 active sports federations by releasing over Rs 35 million before the expiry of current physical year, enabling them to clear the backlog as well as to start concentrating on training of players.

A well-placed source in Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has confirmed to The News the amount of Rs 35,500,000 million will be released to leading federations shortly.There were fears that sports federations possibly would not receive a penny during this physical year considering the financial crunch the country faces. Because of the keen interest shown by the Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza, the leading active sports federations would get the annual grant before the end of current financial year. “Dr Fehmida recent incentives that saw her inviting representatives of leading sports federations for meetings paved the way for release of the pending annual grants. Had it not been to the personal interest shown by the Minister, the release of the annual amount would not have been possible,” the official said.

The PSB official said at one point chances of releasing annual grants was bleak. “The government has already decided to do away with the old system by brining in the result-oriented sports institution. The sports system in Pakistan is in sort of transition period and secondly the country is facing financial crunch. Fears were that federation might not get any penny during the current financial year. Minister’s meeting with federations paved the way for grants release.”

The eighteen federations which would receive government’s annual grant do not include the name of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). “Problems exist with the PHF. The government has decided not to release even a single penny as normal annual grant to the federation till the time Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) finalises forensic audit report. Once the report is submitted with the government, the decision on issuing the annual grant to the PHF would be taken,” the official said.

According to details available with The News, Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Federation, Netball and Volleyball federations would get the highest amount of Rs 3 million each. Pakistan Tennis, Athletics, football, Kabbadi and Boxing Federations are to get Rs 2.5 million each. Weightlifting Federation comes next as it would receive Rs 2 million. Rs 1.5 million would be given to Karate, Netball, bodybuilding, squash, judo and wrestling federations. Rs one million would be given to Riffle, Baseball and Badminton Federations.

Taekwondo, one of the most active of the sports federations however was unlucky to have missed the cut. The federation has organized more events and has participated in all the major international events abroad. “Due to some technical mix-up, taekwondo federation name is missing from the list of federations that are to receive the annual grant for the current financial year. It has been decided that the federation case will be decided separately. I hope that Taekwondo federation would receive their share of grant soon,” the Board official said.

The official said it would be for the first time that these federations are getting all annual grant in one go. “The PSB has never given total amount to any federation in one go. It would be for the first time that total yearly amount would be handed over to these federations within next couple of weeks.”