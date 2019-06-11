It’s IMF’s budget: JI

LAHORE: JI ameer Sirajul Haq has termed the budget an eyewash since it was not reflective of the requirements and aspirations of Pakistanis. He said it was a budget of the IMF, purely concentrating only on increasing taxes and prices of essential commodities, and was just read out by its slaves.

He said the budget did not care about reducing the problems of the common man and price hike, adding that it was just a jugglery of figures and words which was incomprehensible even to the economic champions of the government. He said during the short period of ten months it was the third budget of the PTI government that carried a deficit of Rs2,550 billion, the price hike rose to 100pc while only 10pc increase was made in the salaries of workers.

Siraj said the present budget had the biggest deficit in country’s history which was prepared by the IMF and imposed taxes worth Rs 700 billion on the common man which would make their lives more miserable and reduce the economic activities in the country. He said as a remedy to the falling economy, the government should have reduced indirect taxes which burden only the poor and common man, while the direct taxes should have been increased which are imposed on the rich.

JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said the PTI government had imposed the IMF-prepared budget document on the poor masses, adding that it had no relief for the common man.