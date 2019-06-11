NAB budget increased by 63pc

ISLAMABAD: As the accountability drive is going on, the PTI government, in its first budget, has increased the allocation for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from Rs2.63 billion to Rs4.42 billion which is approximately 69 percent increase in the last year budget estimates. The revised budget of the NAB for ongoing fiscal year 2018-19 was Rs3.323 billion and now the budget increase for the NAB is Rs4.24 billion which is about 33 percent increase. In the Budget for the next fiscal year 2019-20, an allocation of Rs1.33 billion for the NAB headquarter, Rs550.731 million were allocated for the NAB, Rawalpindi, Rs634.611 million for the NAB, Lahore, Rs221.293 million for NAB, Multan, Rs449.996 million for NAB Peshawar, Rs608.119 million for NAB Karachi, Rs234.739 million, Rs351.819 million for NAB, Quetta and Rs36.195 million for NAB’s Sub-office, Gilgit.