PM House budget raised by18.86pc, Presidency by 4.24pc

ISLAMABAD: Despite making very tall claims of austerity by the government and increasing living standard of the masses, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led govt in its first budget impose high taxes on the masses; however, Prime Minister House budget was increased almost 18.86 percent while Presidency budget has been decreased only 4.24 percent.

Most interestingly, if the prime minister was residing in the PM House staff colony, still the budget allocated to the prime minister has been increased almost 19 percent which means the campaign of selling cars and cattle’s was just an eyewash.

For the President House, the total allocations of Rs992 million were made for the next fiscal year 2019-20 that shows the decrease of Rs44 million against the previous year. Last year president’s foreign tours allocation was made for Rs150 million while in current year it was reduced to Rs75 million. However, the president hardly made any foreign tour last year.

Last year the president household and staff was allotted Rs259.81 million while for this fiscal year, it will be Rs281.54 which means no austerity has been made by the Presidency in its household and staff. According to this budget, Presidency would spend Rs2.92 million daily from the tax payers’ money.

While for the Prime Minister’s Office, his foreign tours and PM’s Inspection Team, a total of Rs1,484.85 million has been allocated. In 2018-19, Rs2,946 million were allocated for the same funds. As compared to last year, PM was allocated Rs1.89 billion for foreign tours while in 2019-20 only Rs250 million was allocated for the Prime Minister’s foreign tours. Similarly, as compare to the last year’s Rs70 million, Rs62 million allocated for 2019-20 for PM’s Inspection Commission. It means PM’s daily expenditure will be Rs3.89 million which is much lesser then the previous years. However, it’s still not compatible with the high claims of austerity by the PTI. Now, the most surprising fact is that when the prime minister did not moved to the PM House and preferred to live in a small house in the PM house employees colony, still the household and staff budget in 2018-19 was Rs195.26 million while this year Rs182.76 million. Which means there is decrease but still not compatible with the claims of the government. As for as salaried class of the country is concerned, its salary will reduce effectively as tax rates are increased with no or nominal increase in the salary.