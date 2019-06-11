PML-N protests Hamza’s arrest

LAHORE: PML-N has condemned the PTI government over the arrest of Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, terming it worst political victimisation, adding that he was arrested to divert masses attention from the disastrous economic policies and oppressive federal budget.

The party leadership alleged that PTI government was using NAB for intimidating the Opposition. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan was directly controlling the NAB for crushing opponents. She warned that premier could not hide behind the NAB anymore. As soon as Hamza’s arrest was reported, party workers came out on streets and blocked roads by burning tyres at many places. Highly-charged party workers shouted slogans against the government and NAB, demanding release of the PML-N leaders. They gathered at Icchra and Chungi Amar Sadhu on Ferozepur Road, Mughalpura, near Schazoo Laboratory on GT Road, Multan Chungi, Scheme Morr and Chowk Yateem Khana on Multan Road, Garhi Shahu, Thokar Niaz Beg and Badami Bagh, blocked the roads causing inconvenience to citizens who had to wait for hours to reach their respective destinations.

PML-N MPA Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman led the protest outside Schazoo Labs near UET, Sohail Shaukat Butt at Manawan, Malik Waheed at Mughalpura, Ghazali Saleem Butt and Mushtaq Mughal at Badami Bagh, Ch Baqar Hussain at Chowk Yateem Khana, Syed Tauseef Shah and Mian Tariq at Icchra, Khalid Qadri at Chungi Amar Sadhu, Dastgir Shah and Sabghatullah Sultan at Bhati Chowk, Col Mubashir Javed (retd) and Rana Ahsan at Garhi Shahu.

Addressing workers, PML-N leaders condemned Hamza’s arrest alleging that it was politically-motivated and aimed at silencing party that was all set to raise issues of price hike and wrong economic policies of the present regime after the budget.

Maryam in her tweets criticised the PTI government and NAB. In a tweet with a picture of herself and Hamza holding hands at a meeting appreciated composure of Hamza before arrest.

She said “Arrests for diverting attention from economic survey and budget will fail to save you (PM) from public wrath.” “NAB has crossed all limits while dancing to the tune of a stooge PM. Such people have not escaped wrath of history. They will not last long. Hamza keep your head high as drama will end soon,” she added in another tweet. “PML-N will become public voice in all circumstances. Prisons are not new for Hamza and the party. We have faced tyrannies of dictators. This fake government is like a wall of sand,” her other tweet said.