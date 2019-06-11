Budget to bridge rich-poor gap: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday it was a good omen that two powerful personalities had been arrested within 24 hours, winning the hearts of people, as the government believed in equal implementation of the law.

She pointed out that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) registered cases only against the corrupt elements, who had made the entire system hostage. During chat with media persons outside the Parliament House, she maintained that powerful people had made the entire system hostage and Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised the nation that the rich and the poor would be treated equally by the law and he deserves congratulations for implementation of his vision.

Dr. Firdous contended that no ‘gang’ would be allowed to protect their illegally acquired property by using the name of democracy. She said when the institutions would become strong no criminal would go scot-free and would have to face accountability. She said in the new budget steps were being taken to provide relief to the people of the country while the resourceful people would share the burden. “The budget will be a poor friendly which will reflect Prime Minister Imran Khan's concern for downtrodden people of the country,” she remarked.

The Special Assistant noted that it was constitutional responsibility of the government and the opposition to work together for the betterment of masses and the government would welcome suggestions from opposition to improve the budget document. She said unlike the previous budgets, this government’s budget would reduce the gap between the rich and the poor segments of the society. She also said that the new budget would strengthen the relationship between the government and masses as it would promote pro-people policies. The budget was not of the government, she pointed out, but of the entire nation. She added that the budget would be instrumental in making Pakistan as developed and prosperous country and the media should stand by those who have been struggling for people’s rights and support the government efforts to mitigate their problems. She gave a piece of advice to Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) Head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and asked him not to focus his energies on Islamabad but entire Muslim Ummah and all religious scholars should create consensus on issues related to Muslim world. Dr. Firdous said the courts had exposed the faces of corrupt elements. She said Ishaq Dar left the country after plunging the economy in deep crisis.