India to roll out steps to modernise ‘madrassa’ education

NEW DELHI: Just days after assuming office for the second term, the Modi government has initiated significant steps towards modernisation of ‘madrassa’ education and to link it with formal education. The programme will be rolled out next month with the training of teachers of such informal institutes of Muslims, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told IANS in an interview here on Tuesday. He said the government is also working on a plan to ensure that the students who come out of madrassas get formal and higher education in institutes like Jamia Millia Islamia and Delhi University. “We want to link madrassas with the formal education system,” Naqvi underlined. A madrassa is an informal educational institute where generally Islamic studies are imparted to the pupils. According to some estimates, there are lakhs of such institutes spread all over the country. Giving details of the plan to modernise the madrassa education, Naqvi said as a first step, the teachers of the madrassas will be provided training in formal education. “Their (madrassa) teachers will be given training in formal education. We will ask madrassas themselves to identify the teachers for this. We will train them so that they can provide formal education in madrassas,” said the minister.