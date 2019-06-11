close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 12, 2019

Iran judiciary okays release of Lebanese convicted of spying for US

World

AFP
June 12, 2019

TEHRAN: Iran’s judiciary has approved the conditional release of a Lebanese national sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2016 on charges of spying for Washington, its news agency reported Tuesday. “The relevant court has agreed to Nizar Zakka’s conditional release and he will be handed over to Lebanese authorities,” Mizan Online quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili as saying. “According to the law, those who are sentenced to up to 10 years in jail, if they have served at least one third of their sentence and shown good behaviour” can be released conditionally. According to Esmaili, Lebanese President Michel Aoun requested Zakka’s release “in writing” and Iran’s Lebanese ally Hezbollah said it would be “expedient.” “This is an absolutely judicial procedure and no political issue has been involved,” Esmaili was quoted by Tasnim news agency as saying.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World