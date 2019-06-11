Netanyahu to appear before prosecutor in October

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s lawyer said Monday his client will appear before the state prosecutor in early October over corruption allegations, after his request for a delay was rejected. In a video distributed by the spokesman for Netanyahu’s family, lawyer Amit Haddad said a refusal by the prosecutor to grant a postponement meant “we will be present” at the hearing. But Haddad contended there were “many elements” justifying a delay, pointing to heavy paperwork involved in the case and the fact he was the only lawyer representing the prime minister. Netanyahu faces possible indictment for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. General prosecutor Avichai Mandelblit had on Thursday rejected Netanyahu’s request to postpone the hearing, according to the justice ministry.