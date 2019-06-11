close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
June 12, 2019

Jail sought for ex-UN official convicted of child abuse in Nepal

KATHMANDU: Nepali prosecutors said Tuesday they will seek a 13-year jail term for a former United Nations official from Canada found guilty of sexually abusing two boys. Peter John Dalglish, a 62-year-old former high-profile humanitarian worker, was found guilty by a court on Monday and is due to be sentenced next month. Dalglish was arrested in April last year in Kavrepalanchowk district, near Kathmandu, by Nepal’s Central Bureau of Investigation. Two boys aged under 14 were at the house where police detained Dalglish, investigators said. “He was found guilty of paedophilia by the district court on Monday and remanded into custody until his sentence is fixed,” Sharmila KC, a Kavrepalanchowk district court official, told AFP. Dalglish denied the charges. Lok Bahadur Katwal, government attorney in the case, said prosecutors presented statements by the victims, their medical reports, and photos to the hearing.

