Saudi downs two attack drones from Yemen

RIYADH: Saudi air defence forces on Monday intercepted two drones launched by Huthi rebels from neighbouring Yemen, state media reported, as the Iran-aligned militia steps up attacks on the kingdom. The drones targeted Khamis Mushait in the kingdom’s south and caused no damage or casualties, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said in a brief statement released early Tuesday by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The rebels said earlier via their news outlet Al-Masirah that they had targeted the King Khalid airbase near Khamis Mushait. The attacks come as SPA reported the coalition was intensifying air raids on Huthi positions in the northern Yemeni province of Hajjah. Last month, the Saudi air force shot down a bomb-laden drone deployed by Huthi rebels that targeted Jizan airport, close to the southern border with Yemen, the coalition said.