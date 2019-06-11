North Korean leader’s brother was CIA informant, book claims

WASHINGTON: Kim Jong Un’s estranged half-brother was an “informant” for the US Central Intelligence Agency before his assassination in 2017, according to a new biography of the North Korean leader published Tuesday. Kim Jong Nam met with his CIA “handlers” in Southeast Asia before he was poisoned with a nerve agent in 2017 in Malaysia, journalist Anna Fifield said in her book “The Great Successor.”

“Kim Jong Nam became an informant for the CIA, an agency with a track record of trying to bring down dictators it didn’t like,” she writes. Living in virtual exile, Kim Jong Nam may have met with officers of the US spy agency just before he was killed allegedly at the order of Kim Jong Un, who saw the older Jong Nam as a rival for power, according to Fifield.

“His brother would have considered talking to American spies a treacherous act,” wrote Fifield, who has reported on North Korea for years as a Washington Post correspondent. Just before his death in the Kuala Lumpur airport, she wrote, “security camera footage showed him in a hotel elevator with an Asian-looking man who was reported to be an American intelligence agent.” “Kim Jong Nam’s backpack from the airport contained $120,000 in cash,” she said, positing it could have been payment for spying — or money from his gambling business. The Wall Street Journal reported separately on Tuesday that it was told by an unidentified source knowledgeable about the matter that “there was a nexus” between Kim and the CIA. Citing former US officials, The Journal said Kim “was almost certainly in contact with security services of other countries, particularly China’s.”