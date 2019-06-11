Justice for all

Once again, our judicial system has proved that no one is above the law as PPP ex-president Asif Ali Zardari has been arrested in the fake accounts case. The arrest was made by NAB after the IHC rejected their interim bail. Faryal Talpur is also wanted in the case but has not yet been arrested.

According to NAB, $400 million were transferred by Zardari and Talpur through dubious transactions. However, banks must also be answerable for fake accounts. It is the height of negligence by banks; how could they be this oblivious? It is pertinent to mention that the government should make sure that the ill-gotten money is used for dam and for government schools. We should appreciate our Prime Minister Imran Khan's continuous struggle to make Pakistan corruption free.

Khalid Faruqi

Karachi