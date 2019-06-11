close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
June 12, 2019

Parking in Karachi

Newspost

 
June 12, 2019

Karachi is a metropolitan city, with a population of more than 20 million people. However, the city faces a lot of civic problems – one of them being the issue of parking. There is no proper parking system in Karachi. The practice of charging parking fees seems like 'Jaga tax'. because this tax is going into the accounts of private parties not in government accounts. The parking mafia nexus is strong enough; nobody is ready to stop them from collecting illegal parking fees.

According to reports, every citizen of Karachi is paying about Rs2000 to Rs3000 per month in the name of parking fees. It is time for the relevant authorities to start a crackdown against the illegal parking mafia who are looting innocent people in the name of parking fees. Furthermore, the government should make proper parking places in Karachi. Moreover big shopping mall owners, restaurant owners, private school owners and other businesspersons may be asked, that before starting any business, they must provide parking to customers – otherwise their licences may be canceled and heavy fines may be imposed on them to facilitate the common people of Karachi.

Abdul Khalique

Karachi

