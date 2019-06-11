Simple answer

This refers to the article 'The price of autonomy' (June 11) by Babar Sattar. The writer has raised the question: did the prime minister solicit the advice of the chairman of the FBR on whether non-disclosure of the property of a judge's wife constitutes an offence under our income tax laws? In my opinion, this issue was not so complex and ambiguous, requiring the advice of chairman FBR, when the wife of the concerned person is not a dependent of the concerned person.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA