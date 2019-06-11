Mercury rising

As the mercury level is soaring in the metropolis of Karachi, a heatwave has been forecast by the meteorological department. A heatwave is a period of excessively hot weather, and being out in the sweltering heat can result in a heatstroke.

Heatstroke is a life-threatening phenomenon clinically diagnosed as the sudden elevation of body temperature which can be extremely harmful and even fatal. The most important measure to prevent heatstroke is to avoid becoming dehydrated. Drink plenty of fluids even when not thirsty, take cool showers or baths, wear lightweight dresses, turn off unnecessary electrical appliances. Planting trees and avoiding pollution also helps in overcoming this situation.

Nadeem Baloch

Karachi