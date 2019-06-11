close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 12, 2019

Mercury rising

Newspost

 
June 12, 2019

As the mercury level is soaring in the metropolis of Karachi, a heatwave has been forecast by the meteorological department. A heatwave is a period of excessively hot weather, and being out in the sweltering heat can result in a heatstroke.

Heatstroke is a life-threatening phenomenon clinically diagnosed as the sudden elevation of body temperature which can be extremely harmful and even fatal. The most important measure to prevent heatstroke is to avoid becoming dehydrated. Drink plenty of fluids even when not thirsty, take cool showers or baths, wear lightweight dresses, turn off unnecessary electrical appliances. Planting trees and avoiding pollution also helps in overcoming this situation.

Nadeem Baloch

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost