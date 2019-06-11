Thumb injury leave Dhawan’s WC in doubt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOTTINGHAM: India’s Shikhar Dhawan’s extent of a thumb injury threatens the opening batsman’s ongoing participation at the World Cup.
Dhawan led India to their second straight win of the tournament with a 109-ball 117 against Australia at the Oval on Sunday but took a hit to his left thumb. Team physio Patrick Farhart was due to make a decision on the extent of Dhawan’s injury later on Tuesday but reports in the Indian media have suggested the 33-year-old has fractured his thumb.
The left-handed batsman suffered the injury as a result of a nasty blow from a rising delivery by Australia paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile but still went on to complete his 17th one-day international century. Dhawan, however, played no further part in the match.
