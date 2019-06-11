close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 12, 2019

Thumb injury leave Dhawan’s WC in doubt

Sports

AFP
June 12, 2019

NOTTINGHAM: India’s Shikhar Dhawan’s extent of a thumb injury threatens the opening batsman’s ongoing participation at the World Cup.

Dhawan led India to their second straight win of the tournament with a 109-ball 117 against Australia at the Oval on Sunday but took a hit to his left thumb. Team physio Patrick Farhart was due to make a decision on the extent of Dhawan’s injury later on Tuesday but reports in the Indian media have suggested the 33-year-old has fractured his thumb.

The left-handed batsman suffered the injury as a result of a nasty blow from a rising delivery by Australia paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile but still went on to complete his 17th one-day international century. Dhawan, however, played no further part in the match.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports