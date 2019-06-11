Brexit deal not open for renegotiation: Juncker

LONDON: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has issued a fresh warning to the Tory leadership contenders that they will not be able to renegotiate Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Juncker said that whoever takes over at No 10 will have to respect the agreement between the UK government and the EU. His comments will be seen as a setback to those contenders — including Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove and Matt Hancock — who have put a strong emphasis on securing a fresh deal with the EU.

Juncker said some “clarifications” may be possible in the Political Declaration, which sets out the basis for negotiations on the UK’s future relationship with the EU. However, he was adamant the Withdrawal Agreement - which includes the controversial Northern Ireland backstop as well as Britain’s £39 billion “divorce” settlement - could not be reopened. “This is not a treaty between Theresa May and Juncker. This is a treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union,” he said in an interview with the Politico website. It has to be respected. It has to be respected by whomsoever will be the next British prime minister. There will be no renegotiations as far as the content of the Withdrawal Agreement is concerned. We can have some clarifications - precisions, additions - to the Political Declaration concerning the future of our organisations. The Withdrawal Agreement will not be renegotiated.”

His intervention came after Hancock said he would put his premiership on the line within days of entering Number 10 by putting his revised Brexit plan to the Commons. He insisted the EU would shift its position and agree to a time limit on the backstop if the new prime minister could show they had support at Westminster.

He suggested EU leaders could sign up to the change at their summit in October ahead of Britain’s scheduled departure at the end of the month.

“The strength of my position will be the ability to show that the House of Commons, in principle, backs this new arrangement,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “They nearly proposed a time limit on the backstop before, but they didn’t think that the Prime Minister, Theresa May, would be able to get it through the House of Commons.”

International Development Secretary Rory Stewart launched his leadership campaign with an attack on rivals advocating no deal, accusing them of peddling “fairy stories”. He said: “It is not just no to a deal. It is no to everything. It is no to Europe, it is no to trade, it is no to Parliament, it is no to reality. We are not a ‘no’ country. Underlying all these stories that the other candidates are putting forward that masquerade as optimism is a failure - a failure tograsp reality. What they are giving you is fairy stories.”