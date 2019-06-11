close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
N
Newsdesk
June 12, 2019

Three injured in Bajaur blast

Top Story

N
Newsdesk
June 12, 2019

BAJAUR: Three people were wounded as a bomb exploded in an under-construction house of a tribal elder in the Bajaur tribal district on Tuesday, officials said.The incident occurred the house of a local tribal elder Malik Dilwar Khan in Sango area of Salarzai Tehsil. The family members of the tribal elder were busy in construction work of the house when an explosive device planted in the area went off.

The officials said a woman was also among the wounded, who were immediately shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Khar for treatment. Following the explosion, officials of the district administration and personnel of police and Levies force rushed to the site of the blast to investigate the incident.

