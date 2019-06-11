Man stabbed with screwdriver in Liverpool bus

LONDON: A man is fighting for his life after he was attacked on a bus with a screwdriver.The victim sustained puncture wounds to his back in front of shocked passengers on the 10B bus in Liverpool. Emergency services were called to the scene at the city centre’s Queen Square bus station at about 11.10am on Tuesday.

The offender is described as a white male, aged 50 to 60, with grey hair, about 5ft 11in, and of medium build and unshaven. He was wearing beige trousers and a black jacket with his hood up, and was also carrying a black bag.

CCTV and witness inquiries are ongoing, with Merseyside Police urging anyone who saw the attack to come forward. The victim was taken to hospital and is said to be in a critical condition.

Detective Inspector Paul Nilsen said: “This was a busy time of day and would have been shocking to witness for other passengers on the bus. We are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to assist our investigation into what happened and who is responsible.

“Were you passing and saw any part of the incident, or a man matching the description of the offender running off? We will pursue anyone who recklessly carries or uses weapons on our street, as we know how catastrophic the consequences can be. Detectives will act on all information given to bring those involved to justice.”

Anyone with information can contact Merseyside Police’s social media desk via Twitter or Facebook. Alternatively, witnesses can call 101 quoting incident reference 19100302976, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.