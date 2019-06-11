What’s next?

LONDON: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain was arrested by Scotland Yard in an early morning raid on Tuesday and remains at a police station awaiting further enquiries by the police. After Geo News broke the story, Scotland Yard said in a statement a man in his 60s was “arrested on suspicion of Intentionally Encouraging or Assisting Offences, Contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007”. This allows people who assist others to commit an offence to be prosecuted regardless of whether the underlying substantive

offence is actually committed or attempted.

The News spoke to Barrister Zarif Khan, an expert on criminal and terrorism law, on how the law will take its course and what lies ahead for the MQM founder. Barrister Khan has dealt with numerous high-profile terrorism and hate speech cases in Britain and he is arguably the only British Pakistani lawyer to have dealt with so many cases.

Khan said Hussain’s arrest is significant because previously many complaints have been made over the years and British authorities failed to act. He explained the MQM founder will be kept and questioned at a police station for 24 hours before any charge under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE). “For most offences the police may only detain a person for a maximum of 24 hours without charging. However this can be extended with permission from an officer with the rank of superintendent or above (an extra 12 hours) or a magistrate (up to a maximum of 96 hours). You can be held without charge for up to 28 days if you’re arrested under the Terrorism Act,” he said.

He added: “Prior to being interviewed, the police will give Altaf Hussain a chance to speak to his solicitor and disclosure will be provided to him as to why he has been arrested. It’s likely he will not make any comment.

“Once he has been interviewed, the police will present a file to the CPS, however, in such a high profile case it is likely that the police will already have consulted lawyers to check the validity of the search warrant, collection of the type of evidence which will form the basis of any forthcoming charges”.

Once the police have interviewed Hussain they will present the file to the CPS for charge and the matter will then eventually proceed to a Crown Court, most likely to be the Central Criminal Court also known as the Old Bailey. The investigation can continue even though the individual has been charged.

Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007 relates to intentionally encouraging or assisting an offence. It says: (1) A person commits an offence if— (a) he does an act capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence; and (b) he intends to encourage or assist its commission. (2) But he is not to be taken to have intended to encourage or assist the commission of an offence merely because such encouragement or assistance was a foreseeable consequence of his act.” Barrister Khan explained that in the case of Altaf Hussain, it means that charges will be forthcoming for the reasons set out above.