Wed Jun 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2019

Babusar top road to be cleared by 15th: official

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2019

MANSEHRA: The traffic, which was suspended between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan via Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road last year, would be restored next week.

“The road, which was blocked to all sort of traffic in November last year because of heavy snowfall in Kaghan valley, was cleared to traffic up to Lulusar lake and remaining portion would be cleared to traffic soon,” Zaibullah Khan, the district police officer, told reporters on Tuesday.

The DPO, who had returned from Kaghan valley after supervising Eid duty, told reporters that tourists could move up to Lulusar lake. The rest of the road up to Babusar top would be cleared to traffic on June 15, he said.

