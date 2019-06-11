Armed men kidnap woman

Armed men kidnapped a woman from her home in Wazir Colony Faqirabad after her family refused to wed her to the accused. One Noor Jahan told police that armed men entered her house in Wazir Colony and kidnapped her daughter. The woman said her daughter was engaged to one Ismail of Kohat seven months back. However, she added, the family later came to know that Ismail was already married so she refused to marry off daughter to him. Police lodged a case against Ismail and others.