Wed Jun 12, 2019
June 12, 2019

Unregistered rent-a-car centres sealed

Peshawar

 
June 12, 2019

The traffic police sealed a number of unregistered rent-a-car centres in different parts of the city and impounded at least 45 vehicles on Tuesday. An official of the Peshawar traffic police said the action was launched against the unregistered rent-a-car centres after numerous complaints. He said the action would continue in the city.

