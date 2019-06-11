CS takes notice of rundown enclosures at Jallo Park

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar Tuesday taking notice of social media reports about dilapidated condition of some animal enclosures at Jallo Wildlife Park sought a report from Secretary Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries. He directed that repair work of enclosures be completed at the earliest. He said that promotion of tourism and recreational activities was a priority of the government and practical steps were being taken for the purpose. He also issued instructions regarding improving facilities at Jallo Wildlife Park.
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar Tuesday taking notice of social media reports about dilapidated condition of some animal enclosures at Jallo Wildlife Park sought a report from Secretary Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries. He directed that repair work of enclosures be completed at the earliest. He said that promotion of tourism and recreational activities was a priority of the government and practical steps were being taken for the purpose. He also issued instructions regarding improving facilities at Jallo Wildlife Park.