Wed Jun 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2019

CS takes notice of rundown enclosures at Jallo Park

Lahore

June 12, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar Tuesday taking notice of social media reports about dilapidated condition of some animal enclosures at Jallo Wildlife Park sought a report from Secretary Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries. He directed that repair work of enclosures be completed at the earliest. He said that promotion of tourism and recreational activities was a priority of the government and practical steps were being taken for the purpose. He also issued instructions regarding improving facilities at Jallo Wildlife Park.

