Mega rally in Germany against HR violations in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The EU-Pakistan Friendship Federation Europe (Germany Chapter) and Germany based International Society for Human Rights (ISHR) jointly held a mega foot rally at German town of Mainz. Protestors chanted slogans against ongoing human rights violations in various regions including Indian-held Kashmir.

The participants of the rally condemned the ongoing use of brutal force on innocent Kashmiris by Indian security forces and appealed to the international organisations to take serious note of human rights abuses across the globe.

They were of the view that the decolonization agenda of the United Nations will remain incomplete without settling the Kashmir dispute in the light of Security Council resolutions that pledged the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people. They said India has deployed hundreds of thousands of troops in the occupied valley, unleashing a reign of terror along with employing the most brutal violence to deny the Kashmiris their right to self-determination. Human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir have now been documented in the report of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights as well, they pointed out.

The speakers said the brutalities of Indian security forces against innocent civilians in held Kashmir and ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and Working Boundary targeting civilians are highly condemnable. They called for respect of human rights of Kashmiris and urged all parties to come together for the sake of peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.