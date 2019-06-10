Student dies after being pushed by conductor from bus

PAKPATTAN: A 10th class student died when a conductor allegedly pushed him from a bus over a fare issue here on Monday. Usman of Mohallah Chiragh Colony was traveling on a Lahore-bound bus when the conductor demanded fare from him, which h refused to pay by saying that he was a student. At this, the accused conductor pushed him out from the vehicle, which caused instant death of the student.

SHOT DEAD: A youth was shot dead by his friend over a minor dispute here on Monday. Muhammad Younis of Chak 32-SP went to Mohallah Dhakki to meet his old friend accused Jaffar. During exchange of views, both started quarrelling over some issue. Later, the accused allegedly shot Younis dead and fled. Police have registered a case.