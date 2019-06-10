Challan sought against Iranian nationals using Pak travel documents

KARACHI: A federal anti-corruption court on Monday sought a charge sheet against five Iranian nationals who were allegedly using forged Pakistani documents for travelling to Bahrain and were caught there.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) produced seven people, identified as Sajid, Abdullah, Farid, Abdur Raheem, Abu Bakr, Ahmed and Abdul Wahab, before the anti-corruption court and informed it that the interrogations had almost been completed.