Sindh facing crunch as Centre transfers Rs140b less: CM

KARACHI: Sindh’s chief minister has said that due to a shortfall of around Rs140 billion in federal transfers, his government is caught in a very complicated situation, making it difficult to provide relief to the poor people of the province.

This CM Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Monday while talking to the media after offering his condolences to the bereaved family of Allama Abbas Kumaili at their residence in the Soldier Bazaar neighbourhood. Shah was accompanied by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Imtiaz Shaikh as well as his special assistant Rashid Rabbani.

The chief executive said that through a letter in June, the federal government had promised his provincial administration Rs666 billion during the current financial year. “So far we have received around Rs492 billion, and the federal government has to release about Rs174 billion more by the end of this month.”

He said that the finance department had received a letter on Monday morning, informing them that Rs35 billion more had been curtailed from the share of the provincial government.

The Sindh administration will be in a position to give some sort of relief to the people if the Centre manages to release Rs130 billion for the provincial government, he added. “This precarious condition is prevailing not only in Sindh but all the other provinces are facing a similar situation as well.”

The CM said that he had been preparing budgets of the provincial government for the past decade, but he had never witnessed such a serious crunch in which making the financial plan had become an unachievable task.

Replying to a question, he said that government budgets normally invite criticism, but this time the federal administration appears to have attracted disapproval due to its inefficiency to achieve the revenue collection targets and has totally refused to give any relief to the people of the country.

“I am sorry to say that the federal government has neither the vision nor the intention to provide relief to the poor people of Pakistan.”

To another query, he said that he had expected Prime Minister Imran Khan to give good news in his message to the nation on Monday, but there was nothing positive in his five-minute video talk. “How can one be optimistic when nothing positive is coming out from the people at the helm of affairs?”

Talking about the K-IV bulk water supply scheme for Karachi, the CM said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leaders were raising a hue and cry, saying that the provincial government had destroyed the project.

He said that maybe he or someone else had done something wrong with the project, but it did not give the federal government the right to punish the people of the city by abandoning the scheme. Responding to another question, Shah said that the PTI had won some seats in the 2018 general elections, otherwise neither do they have any roots among the people nor any intention to establish them.

He urged the media to ask from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan how the PTI had won from their traditional constituencies, particularly from the area of MQM headquarters Nine-Zero. “They have come into the assemblies incidentally, so they are not thinking constructively and positively for the city.”

Earlier, the CM offered Fateha for Allama Abbas Kumaili with his son Kazim Abbas Kumaili, and said that Allama Kumaili was a great human being and he always worked for sectarian harmony. He said that Kumaili’s death had created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill, adding that the services of the late religious scholar would always be remembered.

Later, the chief executive visited the residence of Major Moeez, who was martyred in South Waziristan this past Friday. The CM offered his condolences to Maqsood Baig, father of Shaheed Major Moeez.

Talking to the media there, Shah said that the nation and the family of Major Moeez were proud of his sacrifice, and that he would always be remembered as a hero of the nation.

To a question, the CM said that the provincial government always provides compensation to the families of police officials and Rangers soldiers who sacrifice their lives in the line of duty. “I will find ways and means to provide compensation to the family of Shaheed Major Moeez.”